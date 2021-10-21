New Zealand boy calls police to show them his toys, officer follows up

A 4-year-old boy in New Zealand called the police because he wanted to show him his toys and an officer followed up on the offer.

The Southern Police District on the country’s South Island shared the audio from the call on its Facebook page and it’s going viral.

While the department says it doesn’t encourage children to call its emergency number, the moment “was too cute note to share.”

During the call, the boy asked the police to come and see his toys.

“Police lady,” he said. “Can I tell you something? I’ve got some toys for you. Come over and see them.”

A man is then heard on the line explaining to the operator that the boy, who he said was helping out while his mother was sick, had “snuck out” to make the call. Police dispatch then put out a call for any available units to visit the home.

The department says an officer, identified as Constable Kurt, responded to the child’s house and was shown an array of toys.

“He also had a good educational chat with the child and his parents about only using 111 for emergencies,” wrote the department.

Additionally, the officer showed the boy his patrol car with the lights on. The department shared a photo of that moment and it’s clear that the boy appreciated the kind gesture.