Missing cat found 9 months after it jumped out of RV, 100 miles away

Harold was missing in Palisade when the Falks family was camping in June. Nine months later, he was found in Ridgway, nearly 100 miles away.
Posted at 8:48 PM, Feb 09, 2022
DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — Brian and Sara Falk spent nine months searching for their cat after he went missing during a family camping trip.

"It was the last day of school, and we had planned kind of an epic RV road trip," said Sara. "On the very first night, the cat actually jumped out of the RV."

The 10-day vacation in Palisade, Colorado quickly turned into a search for their cat. Days turned into weeks and weeks into months, but they could not find Harold, also known as Mr. Smooch.

"I think there were moments where we're like, 'What are we doing? Like the cat's not going to come back,' and moments where we were like, 'Well, let's just keep the faith,'" said Sara. "We just tried to stay positive and just wait and see what happens."

Then, nine months later and 100 miles from where Harold jumped out, he turned up in Ridgway.

"He's back home, and he's back to his regular routine and just super happy," said Brian. "It's something we'll definitely never forget."

