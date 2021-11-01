Kraft announces FLVRS Club where members get early access to new seasonings

Kraft recently announced a new FLVRS Club that gives members early access to special seasoning mixes before they hit retail shelves.

Club members will be the first to try the new pizza, ranch, and buffalo flavor boosts. And, they'll get a chance to receive limited-edition themed merchandise.

“We know die-hard fans of KRAFTMacaroni & Cheese Dinner are always excited by new ways to enjoy a comforting bowl of our iconic mac & cheese,” said Maya McDonald, Marketing Activation Lead at Kraft Heinz. “The FLVRS Club is for those fans willing to expand their mac & cheese horizons with these limited-edition packets that bring flavors we love to our favorite comfort food.”

Fans who join the club will be alerted to new flavor drops on Kraft's social media pages. Each delivery includes the limited-edition merchandise that pairs with each flavor — a sports jersey for buffalo, plush hoodie for ranch, and a jacket for pizza.

To sign up for the FLVRS Club, click here.