These restaurant chains are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's

Looking to celebrate the holidays with a night out? Need a break from family members? Did the neighbor's dogs ruin the Christmas feast?

Many across the country will be enjoying Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's at their favorite restaurant. Here's a list of nationwide chains that will be open during the holidays.

Note: Hours may vary by location.

Benihana

The chain confirms that some locations will be open on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 but suggests calling individual locations or using the restaurant's mobile app to confirm hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The chain says "most" of its locations will be open on Dec. 24, though restaurants will likely close early. A "select few" sports bars will be open on Dec. 25, though hours will vary. The chain suggests visiting its website or calling ahead with specific locations to confirm hours.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Restaurants will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The chain encourages customers to call individual locations to confirm specific hours. All restaurants are closed on Dec. 25.

Cracker Barrel

While locations will be closed on Dec. 25, they will be open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Restaurants will operate at normal business hours on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Domino's

The pizza chain says all locations will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, though some will close early. When it comes to Christmas hours, some, but not all of its locations will be open, though areas in urban locations are likely to be open. Hours on Dec. 25 will vary based on location. Restaurants will have normal operating hours on Jan. 1.

Dunkin'

The chain confirms that some locations will be open on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 but suggests calling individual locations or using the restaurant's mobile app to confirm hours.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Closing early at 10 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25, and closing early at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31

Fogo de Chão

Open on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Dec. 31 from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Open on Dec. 24 from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m., Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Perkin's Restaurant & Bakery

Corporate restaurants are open on Dec. 24 from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dec. 25 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., and for normal hours on Jan. 1, though the company suggests calling ahead with specific locations to confirm hours.

Smith & Wollensky

Locations will be closed on Dec. 25 but will operate at normal hours on Dec. 24, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Sonic Drive-In

The chain confirms that some locations will be open on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 but suggests calling individual locations or using the restaurant's mobile app to confirm hours.

Waffle House

While Waffle House is typically open 24 hours a day, every single day of the year, the company says that some of its locations are not operating 24/7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They suggest calling individual locations to confirm hours.

Yard House

Restaurants will be open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The chain encourages customers to call individual locations to confirm specific hours. All restaurants are closed on Dec. 25.