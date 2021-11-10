Hormel releases limited-edition bacon-scented and printed wrapping paper

The makers of Hormel Black Label Bacon announced a limited-edition holiday item on Tuesday — bacon-scented and printed wrapping paper.

"The limited-edition wrapping paper features the joyous scent of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon baked into every sheet and a mouth-watering decorative bacon weave pattern. With HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Wrapping Paper, gift-givers can transform the most ordinary present into something truly extraordinary while making giving and receiving gifts this holiday season a truly delicious experience," a press release said.

The paper isn't for sale but those interested can register for a chance to win some by clicking here. Registration is open until November 26. In addition to the wrapping paper, some winners will also get gift tags and decorative ribbon to match.

For every completed entry to win from Nov. 9 - 26, Hormel Foods will donate $1 to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, up to $10,000.

To help launch the new item, Hormel turned to award-winning musician and cookbook author, Coolio who starts in a video series released Tuesday titled, "Wrappin' with Coolio." In the video, Coolio teaches how to wrap gifts using the paper and shares bacon-wrapped recipe inspiration for holiday gatherings.

Click here for more information.

