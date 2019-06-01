Ben & Jerrys announced a new flavor Thursday, but it will only arrive on store shelves if the U.S. Food and Dug Administration approves it.

The ice cream company says its new flavor will be infused with cannabidiol, or CBD.

CBD is a component of hemp, part of the same family of plants as marijuana. Ingesting CBD won't get you high. It generally has very little, or no, THC — the psychoactive component of pot.

At the moment, the FDA prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages, but that may change at an upcoming public hearing .

The FDA says it's looking at ways to improve pathways for the marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products but protecting public health is a top priority.

“We’re doing this for our fans,” said Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy. “We’ve listened and brought them everything from Non-Dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our Pint Slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they’re looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry’s way.”

Ben & Jerrys is asking fans to take action for the legalization of CBD in food and drinks by contacting the FDA.