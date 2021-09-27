Krispy Kreme Is Selling Cinnamon Rolls For A Limited Time

Krispy Kreme may be famous for its delicious doughnuts, but now the company is launching a non-doughnut breakfast treat for the first time ever: cinnamon rolls!

Just like their doughnuts, which have featured additional flavoring from sweets like Reese’s, Kit Kats and Butterfinger, one of new cinnamon rolls has a special topping: Cinnamon Toast Crunch!

The original glazed cinnamon roll is a classic cinnamon roll that has been topped with Krispy Kreme’s original glaze (just like the chain’s beloved original glazed doughnuts), while the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon roll is topped withâ¯Cinnamon Toast Crunch cerealâ¯and finished with a cereal-milk icing swirl.

The cinnamon rolls are available individually or in a four-pack at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme

If you love Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, Pillsbury also makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon rolls, which you can find in stores nationwide.

The Pillsbury cinnamon rolls do not have actual Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal on them, but there’s nothing stopping you from adding a sprinkling of the cereal once you pop the rolls out of the oven!

The rolls are ready to bake right from the package and come with premade icing.

There is a variety of other Cinnamon Toast Crunch products in stores as well, including popcorn, milk and Coffee Mate creamer.

You can also order a Cinnamon Toast Crunch drink at Starbucks (if you know how to ask for the specific ingredients of this “secret menu” item) and you can even buy your own container of the cereal’s seasoning blend, which you can sprinkle on pretty much anything you can think of — toast, cheesecake, ice cream, whipped coffee and more.

You could always bake the seasoning into cookies, too, or put it in pancakes, waffles, French toast or, of course, cinnamon rolls.

B&G Foods

Are you a fan of Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

