Jennifer Delacruz

Jennifer Delacruz is a Miami native thrilled to be back home as the anchor of Florida 24 Network.

Jennifer spent the last four years on the West Coast as a reporter, anchor, and weather anchor for ABC 10News in San Diego, California. She covered major news of the day and was often assigned with the lead story for the station’s afternoon and evening newscasts.

When she wasn’t reporting live in the field, Jennifer was forecasting weather from the studio. Local and national storm coverage kept her busy tracking everything from snowstorms and hurricanes to record-breaking heat and dangerous fire conditions.

Some of her most impactful reporting came from long days on the fire line getting life-saving information to communities threatened by flames.

In 2018, Jennifer was honored with an Emmy award for her coverage of the Lilac Fire, which devastated San Diego County during one of the driest years on record. That same year, she was voted Best TV Personality by San Diego Union-Tribune readers.

Before moving to San Diego, Jennifer spent two years as a reporter in Tucson, Arizona. Her time in the desert allowed her to cover the 2020 presidential election, Arizona monsoon, and ESPN’s College Gameday visit to the University of Arizona. She also spent time at the sports desk covering highlights from the 2016 World Series and NCAA football.

Jennifer was born and raised in Miami where she spent time catching sun on South Beach and boating in the Florida Keys. She went to Miami Palmetto Senior High School and graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Media Communications. After college, she spent time as a writer at WSVN 7 News and Miami’s Community Newspapers.

Jennifer couldn’t be happier to return to her friends, family, and the community that made her who she is today. Please feel free to reach out and say hello!