Israel and Hamas truce enters final day. Will it be extended again?

Unless there is another extension, the truce between Israel and Hamas has entered its final day.

The temporary cease-fire, which took effect last Friday, is set to expire at 7 a.m. local time on Thursday. The original deal was extended another two days from Monday.

The deal paved the way for batches of hostages — who have been held in Gaza since Oct. 7 — to be freed by Hamas, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails.

So far, Hamas has freed at least 85 hostages, the latest being 10 Israelis and two Thai nationals released Tuesday. In exchange, Israel set free 30 more Palestinians from its prisons — most of them women and children who have been held without charges.

Israel has received from Hamas the list of hostages set for release on Wednesday, which includes another 10 Israelis and two Russian citizens.

The pause in the fighting has also allowed critically needed shipments of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and more is on the way. Supplies like food, fuel, water and medical supplies have been making their way into the region.

It is possible that another truce extension is looming.

Negotiators from Qatar — as they have throughout this crisis — are acting as intermediaries. They are trying to work out additional swaps of hostages for prisoners.

Israel has said publicly that it is willing to extend the truce one day for every 10 hostages released by the terrorist group. A Palestinian official told Reuters that both sides have expressed willingness to extend the truce, but no official deal has been made.

In Belgium on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a continued pause makes sense for both sides.

“We'd like to see the pause extended, because what it has enabled, first and foremost, is hostages being released. It's also enabled us to surge humanitarian assistance into the people of Gaza, who so desperately need it,” Blinken said.

A U.S. military plane that landed in Egypt on Tuesday brought 54,000 pounds of food and medicine bound for Gaza. During the truce so far, more than 2,000 trucks filled with relief shipments have made it into the territory. But humanitarian groups say that's far less than what is needed for the more than 2 million people in Gaza.

