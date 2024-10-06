LIST: Hurricane Milton school closures

Ahead of Hurricane Milton, Tampa Bay area officials announced that schools would be closing due to growing concerns about the storm.
Below is the most up-to-date information about school closures.
Hernando County
- All Hernando schools will be closed Tuesday, October 8th and Wednesday, October 9th.
- All before and after-school care services will be suspended and all after-school and athletics events are canceled.
Hillsborough County
- All public schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, October 7th through Wednesday, October 9th.
- All sports and school activities scheduled for those dates are canceled.
Manatee County
- Manatee County schools will be closed Monday, October 7th through Wednesday, October 9th.
- All activities, including athletics, are canceled through Wednesday.
Pasco County
- All public schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, October 7th through Wednesday, October 9th.
- All sports and school activities scheduled for those dates are canceled.
Pinellas County
- All public schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, October 7th through Wednesday, October 9th.
- All sports and school activities scheduled for those dates are canceled.
Sarasota County
- All traditional Sarasota County public schools will be closed from Monday, October 7th through Wednesday, October 9th.
Colleges and Universities
- St. Petersburg College will be closed on Tuesday, October 8th and Wednesday, October 9th.