How To Watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

Word nerds, it’s our favorite time of year! The spotlight is shining bright on 235 of the nation’s brightest young students as they compete in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C.

In its 94th year, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be televised live on ION and Bounce, with LeVar Burton serving as the host. Both networks are available to cable, streaming and over-the-air television viewers free of charge (enter your ZIP code on the Bee’s website to find ION in your area). The competition will also be live-streamed on the Bee’s website. The televised semifinals will air on June 1, and the finals will air live on June 2.

If you’ve never watched the Scripps National Spelling Bee, then you need to take the opportunity to see what all the buzz is about. Many of these students spend years poring over words in the dictionary to improve their ability to spell words that most adults don’t even know exist. Previous years’ winning words include Ursprache (“a parent language”), bougainvillea (flowering shrubs), and Murraya (a type of tropical tree).

On Wednesday afternoon, June 1, the remaining spellers in the competition will return to the stage starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT for the semifinal round. The finals of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee will kick off with opening ceremonies at 8 p.m. EDT, Thursday, June 2. By the end of the night, a champion (or multiple winners, depending on the circumstances) will be crowned as the best speller in the land.

How To Watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee

You can tune into the Scripps National Spelling Bee Semifinals on the livestream from ION Plus and Bounce XL starting at 4 p.m. EDT today, Wednesday, June 1. These are available on free streaming apps such as Roku Channel and Pluto TV. Then, tonight at 8 p.m. EDT, tune into ION TV to watch the conclusion of the semifinal round. Enter your ZIP code on the official Scripps National Spelling Bee website here to find ION on your TV.

The final round of the competition will also air on ION tomorrow, Thursday, June 2, starting at 8 p.m. EDT.

Both the semifinals and finals will also air on Bounce, Laff and TrueReal. Check your local listings for channel locations.

You can also follow the progress of the competition via Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and the official spelling bee website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.