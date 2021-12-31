How To Start An Embroidery Journal To Document The Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The start of the new year usually brings the idea of resolutions to mind. We all love looking at the year as a blank slate with all sorts of opportunities just waiting for us to discover. One common goal or resolution people might try to start the year with is journaling or writing down your thoughts and feelings every day.

Yet, for some people, the mere thought of writing in an empty notebook each day can cause more stress than alleviates. The good news is that journaling doesn’t have to be a written diary. If you’re a crafty kind of person, you might want to give an embroidery journal a try!

What is an embroidery journal? It’s a DIY craft project where you stitch a small icon for each day of the year into one cohesive piece of fabric to document all 365 days in a colorful and artistic way! U.K.-based TikToker Sophie (known as @thestircrazycrafter on the app) has become an internet guru on embroidery journals and has inspired me to give it a go for 2022, even though I don’t embroider.

One look at her year in review for 2021 might just inspire you to pick up the needle and thread to start your own crafty journal!

One look at other social media apps will give you an idea of how you can customize your own embroidery journal. Maybe you’re not very artistic with drawings. No problem! Twitter user @namittaj68 shared a words-only embroidery journal she discovered in her search for inspirational ideas.

Embroidery as journal.

Kay Portmess is a quilter who journals through embroidery on daily basis.

Amazing, isn't it! pic.twitter.com/jKr19B3CWA — namita (@namitaj68) July 12, 2021

A fan of Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals uses her embroidery journal to document her favorite team’s season by including a variety of icons, words, and numbers to showcase wins, losses, and memorable moments of the season. Here’s a snapshot of her journal at the start of the 2021 season.

The Nats embroidery journal continues. pic.twitter.com/V4uk6VoznC — Tired and Retired (@mlmatyac) May 4, 2021

Even if you’ve never done embroidery before, Sophie assures her followers that this stitched journal is the perfect learning tool. You don’t need a lot of materials to get started and you can refer to Sophie’s master list of 7 items you can find at any craft store to find what you need. She also has a great tutorial in the same post on how to set up and start your daily journal, as well as regular postings on her Instagram and TikTok accounts to help followers along on their own embroidery journal experience.

I’m taking the leap in 2022 to give this embroidery journal idea a try. It looks like a colorful way to reflect on my days and I’m looking forward to having something to frame and hang up on New Year’s Day in 2023!

