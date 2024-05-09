Lawmakers introduce bill to limit heavy metals in baby food

Lawmakers introduced a new bill Thursday to limit the use of heavy metals in baby foods.

The bill, which is called “The Baby Food Safety Act of 2024," was introduced by U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tammy Duckworth.

Heavy metals include lead, arsenic, mercury, and cadmium, for example.

A study from 2016 found that certain heavy metals, even in small quantities, can contribute to neurological and developmental impairment. This includes Alzheimer’s disease and autism spectrum disorders.

The new bill would help the Food and Drug Administration develop limits for toxic heavy metals in baby food.

The act has three main goals: Raise standards for baby foods from contaminants, set standards for sampling and testing, and strengthen the FDA’s ability to enforce higher safety standards.

Previously, limits were only in place for infant rice cereal and juice.

For years, studies have found levels of heavy metals in baby and toddler foods that experts find concerning.

Back in 2019, a study by the nonprofit Healthy Babies Bright Futures found that 95% of baby foods tested were contaminated with toxic heavy metals.

“Parents want what’s best for their children, and they deserve peace of mind knowing the food they purchase for their babies and toddlers is safe,” Klobuchar said in a press release. “This legislation will boost food safety standards and require more complete testing by manufacturers to prevent heavy metals from poisoning our kids.”

Regulation and enforcement of these possible new guidelines would fall under the FDA's authority.