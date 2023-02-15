Here’s how you can get free wildflower seeds for your garden

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you looking for a way to help the environment and get free wildflower seeds? The Alt National Park Service (AltNPS) has you covered.

AltNPS is a coalition of 2.1 million people from all around the world, comprised of employees from the National Park Service, state parks, local parks, national forests, the EPA, USDA, NOAA, BLM, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Environmental Scientists. Together they are working to preserve and protect our nation’s parks for future generations to enjoy.

One of their efforts is to help restore bee and butterfly populations. To help do this, AltNPS is offering free Black-Eyed Susan and Butterfly Milkweed seed packs, which when planted will attract these crucial pollinators.

You can request a free packet of native wildflower mix from AltNPS by filling out a form on their website. You can choose from Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed, which are both great to help attract and preserve pollinator populations.

If you’d like to do even more to help bees, butterflies and other vital pollinators near your home, AltNPS provides several tips.

Learn about pollinator-friendly plants native to your region from the Xerces Society.

Avoid using pesticides in your garden.

Watch pollinators from a distance. Bees won’t harm you if left unprovoked, and butterflies should never be captured.

Buy local and eat more organic, pesticide-free foods to support healthy agriculture.

Purchase local honey from local beekeepers.

Encourage your local government to implement pollinator-friendly policies.

AltNPS also offers free clean-up kits for anyone who would like to volunteer to pick up litter around national parks. These kits include:

Biodegradable trash bags.

Washable gloves.

A reflective vest.

Sunscreen.

A bottle of hand sanitizer and a package of hand sanitizing wipes (dependent upon availability).

A first aid kit.

A Restore Our Parks bumper sticker.

So, if you’re looking for an easy way to help out the environment while getting some free stuff, AltNPS is worth checking out.

