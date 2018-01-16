How to leverage great credit without borrowing a dime

Current
As average credit scores for Americans continue to rise, the question for many becomes how to use their excellent credit rating to optimize their lives without borrowing money or adding risk.
Capitalizing on great credit doesn’t have to mean incurring great debt; instead, it’s about using your money reputation for a financial advantage.
“In the right hands, a good credit rating can be a real asset,” said Jordan Goodman, editor of MoneyAnswers.com and author of “Master Your Debt.”
From higher credit card bonuses and rewards to lower insurance premiums and interest rates, hundreds or even thousands of dollars worth of goodies are available to those with great credit. And they don’t need to borrow a dime.
Nearly 40% of Americans have excellent FICO credit scores of 750 and above, according to credit scoring company Fair Isaac Corp. Half of those have scores of 800 or higher, considered “super-prime.” They get the best lending terms and lots of special treatment.
Leveraging credit to access these benefits works best for people with responsible financial habits, like paying bills on time, every time, and paying monthly credit card balances in full.
“You want to make sure you have discipline,” said Roger Wohlner, a personal finance writer and financial planner in Arlington Heights, Illinois. “This is for someone who has all the basics covered.”
If that’s you, here are ways to use a great credit rating:
“If you are fiscally responsible and enjoy playing the game to earn these sign-up bonuses, then you do have a real opportunity to win at the expense of credit card companies,” said Byrke Sestok, president of Rightirement Wealth Partners in White Plains, New York.
Exploiting your great credit rating in these ways can actually improve it over the long run, assuming you continue to pay bills on time, because credit scoring formulas reward responsible use of credit. Just space out applications so the small dip in your scores can disappear before the next, and be wary of diluting your average age of accounts.
Even if you take none of these actions now, you can rest easier knowing you’ll have plenty of options when a financial crisis hits.
This article was written by NerdWallet and was originally published by The Associated Press.
