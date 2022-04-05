Eva Longoria Spends 45 Minutes A Day On This Mini-Trampoline

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Many people started pedaling on Peloton bikes over the course of the pandemic, but actor Eva Longoria revealed in a recent interview that she became a devotee of a different at-home exercise regimen — and the required equipment is far more affordable. As part of her hour-long (or more) workout regimen, she explained that she spends 30 to 45 minutes every day on a mini-trampoline, also called a rebounder.

“I really work out for my mental health,” Longoria told Women’s Health.

A friend convinced her to try an online class in 2020 when she was stuck at home during the pandemic. Longoria was hooked and quickly progressed from beginner to intermediate.

“It makes me present,” Longoria told Women’s Health. “You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements. They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

The actor, director, entrepreneur and mom of one is faithful to a specific trampoline. She says the JumpSport Fitness Rebounder, which uses bungee cords instead of springs, provides a low-impact “sweaty workout without all the pounding on your knees.”

What Is A Rebounding Workout?

Basically, rebounding is a high-intensity, low-impact workout done on a small trampoline. You can do cardio on this piece of equipment, but strength training, barre exercises and yoga are also possible.

Although simply jumping around on a mini-trampoline can be fun and likely provides some aerobic exercise, a proper rebounding workout follows specific guidelines. Typically, you stay low and jump into the mat rather than bouncing high up off the trampoline.

“With each bounce, literally every muscle in your body contracts,” Randi Kant, a certified instructor for mini-trampoline brand Bellicon and personal trainer in Chicago, told Silver Sneakers. “It’s extremely effective for strengthening your core and lower body muscles.”

Of course, there is also an element of fun that some other types of exercise don’t offer.

“Consequently, you’re not dreading your workout,” Kant told Silver Sneakers. “You’re looking forward to it. And when you equate your workout with fun, you get a bigger bang for your buck. Plus, it just makes you feel happy. I feel an immediate sense of joy when I start to bounce.”

Where To Buy Eva Longoria’s Rebounder

You can get the same mini-trampoline that the celebrity swears by on Amazon. The JumpSport 39-inch Home Cardio Fitness Rebounder comes with a workout DVD that you can use to get started. You can also find classes on YouTube and other online sources. The user weight rating is 225 pounds, and the trampoline needs virtually no assembly to use.

The rebounder has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with more than 1,500 ratings.

“I only wish we discovered this model long ago. After destroying 3 spring trampolines and one ‘highly rated’ nylon band rebounder in the past few years, we made the decision to purchase a JumpSport,” wrote one reviewer.

“This trampoline is a sturdy fitness trampoline that is great for getting a quick indoors workout in that is low impact and also cost-effective,” wrote another reviewer. “Overall, I am super happy with my purchase, and my friends who have tried it also really enjoy it and thought it was a great idea for indoor fitness equipment in an apartment!”

You can get the JumpSport Rebounder for $239 on Amazon, but there are also other options. For example, one popular Darchen mini-trampoline for $137.84 on Amazon includes a handlebar and a maximum weight of 400 pounds.

The Health Benefits Of Rebounding

Along with low-impact cardio, Longoria says she also likes exercising on a trampoline because it is said to be good for lymphatic drainage. This can flush out toxins and help the body fight disease.

A regular rebounding workout provides many other benefits, including the following.

Rebounding can build strength because you use the total momentum of your body when you jump, causing many different muscles to work simultaneously.

It can improve bone density, decreasing your chance of osteoporosis.

Rebounding relieves stress because it releases endorphins, which are natural feel-good chemicals.

It can improve your balance and coordination, making you less likely to injure yourself in a fall.

Happy rebounding!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.