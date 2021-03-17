WrestleMania tickets go on sale Friday for April event at Raymond James Stadium

WrestleMania tickets will go on sale Friday March 19 starting at 10 a.m.

The two-night event is Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. can register HERE.

Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased HERE.

WrestleMania will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

It will be limited capacity with about 25,000 fans each night. In addition, there will be seating pods, social distancing, masks required, free masks upon entry, temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions and mobile ticketing.