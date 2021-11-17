WATCH: New Spider-Man trailer features familiar bad guys and multiverse action

Marvel fans are still picking their jaws up off the floor following the release of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer Tuesday night.

We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29. pic.twitter.com/poLaE677On — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 17, 2021

In the trailer we see heavy involvement from Dr. Strange, which we already knew about, but we also get confirmation that many villains you've seen in past Spider-Man movies will appear in No Way Home.

Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus, Electro, Sandman and The Lizard are all seen in the new trailer, and Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, are all listed in the cast and set to reprise their roles from prior Spider-Man movies.

It's worth noting that none of those characters have appeared in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, clearly indicating the multiverse is wide open in the upcoming film.

Fans of the franchise continue to wonder whether this means we'll see Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film, the actors who have played previous versions of Spider-Man. Some Twitter users went so far as to screenshot scenes in the trailer where they feel two other Spider-Mans could have been edited out.

One thing is for certain: if those two show up in the film, the entire theater will lose their minds.

We'll find out for sure on December 17, that's when Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters.