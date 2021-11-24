The Eagles bringing Hotel California tour to Tampa in February

The Eagles have announced dates for their 2022 Hotel California tour, including a stop in Tampa.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill will be live in concert to play their biggest hits, featuring ‘Hotel California,’ played from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.

The band will be at AMALIE Arena in Tampa on February 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3, at 10 a.m. local time. A variety of presales are available starting Thursday, December 2.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available starting Thursday, December 2 at 10 a.m. local. VIP packages include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.

To purchase tickets once they go on sale, click here.