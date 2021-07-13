'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday, 24 each, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years.

In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show “This Is Us” and ABC's comedy “black-ish” snagged nominations.

The nominees for best drama series are: “The Boys”; “Bridgerton”; “The Crown”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Pose”; “This Is Us.”

CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.