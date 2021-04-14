Watch
'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

Gary Gerard Hamilton/AP
Cast members Cassie Randolph, left, and Colton Underwood from the reality series, "The Bachelor," appear during an interview in New York on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton)
People Colton Underwood
Posted at 10:12 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 10:39:24-04

Colton Underwood, the former football tight end who found fame on "The Bachelor,” has revealed that he is gay.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Underwood told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Underwood tried out briefly for a handful of NFL teams before his professional football career ended in 2016. Three years later, he won over Cassie Randolph on Season 23 of “The Bachelor,” a show centered on a single bachelor who is asked to select a wife from a pool of romantic interests. Underwood and Randolph never married.

Underwood said he finally got to a place where he could be honest with himself after 2020, the year that made people “look at themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives.”

Before headlining “The Bachelor,” Underwood appeared on the 14th season of “The Bachelorette” and season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” He has a book, titled ”The First Time.”

