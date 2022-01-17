Watch
Tampa actor Vivian Fleming-Alvarez stars in new ABC historical drama 'Women of the Movement'

Series airs 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC
Sean Daly
Tampa actor Vivian Fleming-Alvarez
Posted at 2:35 AM, Jan 17, 2022
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Vivian Fleming-Alvarez has hurled onscreen profanity at Brad Pitt.

Mingled with vampires in a Twilight movie and appeared in Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave.

But the Tampa actor's latest role in ABC historical drama Women of the Movement — which chronicles the racially motivated murder of young Emmett Till and the birth of the civil-rights movement — is arguably the most pivotal of her career, if only for the deep personal connection.

"I am the mother of boys," Fleming-Alvarez says. "I am the mother of brown boys. And I know the fear. [Women of the Movement] shows that we haven't had much progress. Sixty-seven years later, we're still experiencing similar events."

Women of the Movement airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays on ABC.

Vivian essentially auditioned for the role of Lizzie Wright (who was taking care of Emmett Till the night he was abducted) from the comfort of a performance studio in her Wesley Chapel home.

"I'm creating a moment in time," Fleming-Alvarez says, surrounded by lights and cameras (and a tribute wall to her beloved mother).

Vivian's gift for connecting with an audience started as a cheerleader for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when she was just 18 years old. She's since worked in theater, TV and film — acting, directing and more.

"I wouldn't say I'm fearless," Fleming-Alvarez says. "But I'd be unhappy doing the same thing over and over. I need to keep searching. The joy is in the journey."

She's now imparting all that collected wisdom at her very own acting school: the VFA Acting and Performance Studio. Her catchphrase?

"Stay ready so you don't have to get ready."

