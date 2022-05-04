Post Malone, longtime girlfriend expecting first child

Post Malone has announced that he is going to be a dad.

This will be the first child for Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, and his longtime girlfriend, who he has never publicly identified, TMZ and People reported.

The 26-year-old rapper and his girlfriend held a private celebration to announce the good news to friends and family over the weekend in Southern California.

Malone told the media publications that he was excited about this next chapter of his life.

"I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember, I was sad," the rapper said. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends and spread as much love as we can every day."

News of Malone becoming a first-time dad comes a month before he debuts his new album "Twelve Carat Toothache" on June 3.