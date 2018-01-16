Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcome baby girl

She's here: A surrogate has given birth to the newest member of the Kardashian West family.

Kim Kardashian West, a reality TV star, and Kanye West, a musician, are now parents of a third child, born to them via a surrogate, according to TMZ.com.

The baby girl weighs 7 pounds and 6 ounces, TMZ reports.

The couple used a surrogate because Karashian West's second birth was difficult and there was a health risk involved.

The celebrity couple has two other children — a daughter named North and a son named Saint.