Kaley Cuoco: 'Big Bang Theory' star adopts pet rabbits with tears of joy

SAN DIEGO — It seemed to be an instant match for actress Kaley Cuoco.

The "Big Bang Theory" star cried tears of joy when she found "the ones" in two pet rabbits adopted from San Diego County's Gaines Street animal shelter earlier this week.

In a video posted to Instagram by Cuoco's fiancé, North San Diego County resident Karl Cook, Cuoco is seen with one of her new pets in hand belated with the new family members.

"To whom it may concern, when your fiancé wakes up and says, ‘I want to adopt some rabbits!’ This is the inevitable conclusion," Cook's Instagram post read.

Shelter staff said the two female rabbits going home with Cuoco have been at the shelter since Jan. 16.

Cuoco also stuck around for photos with staff, according to County News Center.

San Diego County's animal shelters are open Tuesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Adoptions close at 4:30 p.m. Those interested in adopting can see what animals are available online as well.