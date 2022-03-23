Judge ends Amanda Bynes' nearly 9-year conservatorship

A California judge officially ended Amanda Bynes' nearly 9-year conservatorship on Tuesday.

Ventura County Judge Roger L. Lund ruled that the former actor has demonstrated that she is competent to handle her affairs, the Associated Press reported.

“The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist,” Lund wrote in court documents per the AP.

Bynes submitted paperwork a month ago to end the conservatorship, which was established in August 2013 amid substance abuse issues and legal troubles.

Her parents were supportive of the conservatorship ending.

Before the conservatorship was established, the now 35-year-old actress was arrested in New York and Los Angeles. Her parents also said she started a small fire at a home in Thousand Oaks.

Bynes shot to fame at 13 when she landed her own namesake show on Nickelodeon. She also starred in movies, including “What a Girl Wants,” ″Hairspray,” and “She’s the Man.”

She last acted in 2010's "Easy A" and has since retired from acting.