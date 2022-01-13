Watch
Fox delays debut of ‘Monarch’ to fall due to COVID concerns

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - Trace Adkins, left, and Susan Sarandon speak at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 14:33:29-05

Fox is pushing back its debut of country music drama "Monarch" due to COVID concerns.

The show, which stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, was set to premiere on Jan. 30 but will now be delayed until the fall.

The network announced the news on Twitter on Thursday.

"To our fans: due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch’s Jan. 30 debut to the fall," the statement read.

According to the network, the show centers around the fictional Roman country music dynasty led by matriarch Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her beloved husband Albie, played by Adkins.

