Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler the Creator to headline 2021 Bonnaroo music festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2021 lineup for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been unveiled after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation last year.
The Tennessee festival announced the official lineup Wednesday morning, with Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator headlining this year.
Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, Incubus and more.
We’re going back to The Farm. 🔥Tickets On-Sale TODAY at 12pm CT! Secure your GA, GA+, VIP or Platinum 4-Day Tickets starting at just $35 down. #Bonnaroo 🙌🌈 https://t.co/H6gIbdFpSj ✨ pic.twitter.com/oywCcWWREI— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) March 31, 2021
The four-day festival is scheduled for September 2–5 on the Bonnaroo Farm, which is located about 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester.
Tickets went on sale Wednesday, March 31 at noon. Click here for more information.
Last year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, organizers opted for a three-day virtual event that featured new and archived performances.
View this year's full lineup below:
Thursday, September 2
Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests
99 Neighbors
Andy Frasco
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Dabin
Devon Gilfillian
The Funk Hunters
HE$H
Joy Oladokun
Larkin Poe
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
MIZE
Nubya Garcia
Scarypoolparty
Spock
Sweet Crude
Taska Black
Too Many Zooz
ZiA
Friday, September 3
Foo Fighters
Megan Thee Stallion
Run The Jewels
Janelle Monáe
Glass Animals
Deftones
Young Thug
Tipper
Jack Harlow
Grace Potter
Primus
Nelly
The Disco Biscuits
Dashboard Confessional
Big Wild
TroyBoi
Marcus King Band
Lennon Stella
Orville Peck
Kim Petras
Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light
SVDDEN DEATH
Omar Apollo
Lucii
Waxahatchee
The Weather Station
Resistance Revival Chorus
LP Giobbi
ATLiens
Mija
Detox Unit
Rome In Silver
Jac Ross
Mdou Moctar
Tripp St.
NotLö
Saturday, September 4
Lizzo
Tame Impala
My Morning Jacket
G-Eazy
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Phoebe Bridgers
Incubus
Seven Lions
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents "WITH"
Kevin Gates
Marc Rebillet
Goose
Subtronics
Surfaces
JID
Jon Batiste
The Band Camino
Ashnikko
Yaeji
Ekali
Tate McRae
Pinegrove
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Remi Wolf
Wooli
Dr. Fresch
William Black
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Flamingosis
Hero The Band
Level Up
DJ Mel
Almost Monday
Lick
Sunday, September 5
Tyler, The Creator
Lana Del Rey
Lil Baby
deadmau5
Leon Bridges
Young the Giant
Brittany Howard
Flogging Molly
Boombox Cartel
Greensky Bluegrass
The Struts
CAAMP
Oliver Tree
PEEKABOO
Julien Baker
LSDREAM
Colony House
Flo Milli
Breland
Niko Moon
Jamila Woods
Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
LUZCID
Elderbrook
Makaya McCraven
This story was originally published by Laken Bowles at WTVF.