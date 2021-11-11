Astroworld death toll up to 9 after victim dies from injuries sustained at music festival

A ninth person who was in attendance at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday has died, according to an attorney for the family.

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M, died Wednesday night after spending several days in the hospital with severe injuries that she suffered during the music festival.

Shahani's father said that his daughter had been hospitalized with heart failure and that she had been placed on a ventilator.

"I don't want somebody else's daughter to go like this," her father told reporters during a press conference Thursday.

In addition to the nine people killed, dozens of people were hospitalized, and hundreds were treated for injuries after crowds surged toward the stage while rapper Travis Scott performed at the music festival.

CNN reports that Scott's performance began around 9 p.m. local time, at which point police began receiving calls about injuries in the crowd. Police declared a "mass casualty event" around 9:40 p.m., but Scott's performance continued until after 10 p.m.

Scott, entertainment company Live Nation and concert promoter Scoremore are already facing numerous lawsuits for their role in the incident.

Prominent officials have called for an independent investigation into the incident.

This story is breaking and will be updated.