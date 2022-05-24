Aerosmith cancels some Vegas shows as Tyler enters treatment program

LAS VEGAS — Rock band Aerosmith announced Tuesday that they canceled some upcoming Las Vegas shows after lead singer Steven Tyler voluntarily entered rehab following a relapse.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years, the band said in a statement on its Facebook page. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

The shows the band canceled were part of its Las Vegas residency. The shows affected were to occur in June and July.

The band said they would continue shows beginning in September.

"We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," the band said.

The band said tickets purchased through Ticketmaster would be refunded.