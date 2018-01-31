'House of Cards' resumes production without Kevin Spacey

"House of Cards" is back up and running.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that production for the sixth and final season is back on again after a three month hiatus that started when star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct.

Actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will join cast regulars Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Jayne Atkinson and Campbell Scott. Spacey was fired from the show after an exclusive CNN report revealed that the actor allegedly sexually harassed production workers on the set.

Production halted on October 31 after actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed in an interview that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party in 20186 when Rapp was 14 years old.

Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident, and apologized for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

CNN published a report on November 2 that included more allegations of inappropriate behavior, this time from employees who worked on the set of "House of Cards." One former production assistant said Spacey assaulted him during a car ride to the set.

"I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him and that my experience was one of many and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position," said the former production assistant, who spoke on the condition of anonymity at the time, for fear of professional retaliation. Spacey did not respond to CNN's request for comment at the time on the new allegations.

Netflix cut ties with the actor the following day, saying it would "not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey."

"House of Cards" producer Media Rights Capital also suspended the actor.

The show's writers were racing against the clock to find a new direction for the final season in light of Spacey's absence and it's still unclear how the biggest star will be written out of the show.

Spacey's representatives did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

