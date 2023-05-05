Empire State Building to shine in Union Jack colors for coronation

The Empire State plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III of Britain in a way only America can. City officials will illuminate New York's iconic Empire State building in Union Jack colors in honor of the new king's coronation.

The building will shine on Friday night in the famous red, white and blue that the de facto national flag of the United Kingdom and the U.S. flag both claim as their colors.

The British Consulate of New York confirmed the news recently, saying "We can't wait to see the Empire State Building shining in Union Jack colours ahead of the Coronation."

It's a unique moment for many recent generations. The last time a coronation ceremony happened was in 1953.

New Yorkers will be able to see the iconic landmark shining after sundown below Manhattan's midtown sky as a salute to the UK's new king.

It had been known that King Charles would ascend to the throne after the death of his mother on Sept. 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II was the UK's longest-serving monarch when she died at 96 years old, after a 70-year reign.

She reportedly died peacefully at her Scottish estate.

Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952, going on to make an huge impact with her duties. She is credited with sparking decades of social change in the United Kingdom.

SEE MORE: 'Ring for the King': Volunteers needed to help with royal coronation

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com