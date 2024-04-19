Is the sun shining? Is the temperature rising? If so, it sounds like it’s time to make dreamy summertime desserts.

Over at Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons, recipe blogger Jill Mills shares one of her family’s favorites: An orange creamsicle milkshake that comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients.

“Especially in the warmer months of the year, my kids and I like to shop for new ingredients and come up with our own milkshake recipes,” Mills writes. “This orange creamsicle one just might be our favorite!”

It’s easy to see why: Topped with whipped cream and Maraschino cherries for garnish, the shake looks like summer fun in a glass.

If you’ve got a blender and a few minutes, this’ll be easy to throw together at a moment’s notice.

As with most milkshakes, ice cream is the starting point. Mills says she uses Ben and Jerry’s vanilla, but any vanilla ice cream is fine.

Throw that, plus a scoop of delicious orange sherbet in your blender. Then, add in your favorite orange-flavored soda. Mills likes Crush, but Fanta or any other will do.

This is where it gets fun: Fire up the blender and whirl everything together. The orange pop will give the milkshake a lively, fizzy lift, not to mention a boost to the sherbet’s orange flavor.

Mills pours hers into a clear beer mug and tops with homemade whipped cream and a beautiful, bright cherry.

But you can jazz it up however you like — with an orange slice and a pretty orange-striped straw, as Mills suggests, or perhaps colorful sprinkles. A handful of orange candy pieces, like Skittles or gumdrops, would look great if you’re serving up an extra-special treat.

Sound good? Read the full recipe for the orange creamsicle shake and delight the whole family.

This easy orange creamsicle shake has just 3 ingredients originally appeared on Simplemost.com