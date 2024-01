SARASOTA — An Ormond Beach man was killed in a Sarasota County crash early Saturday morning after the vehicle he was driving left Interstate 75, authorities said.

The 38-year-old victim was driving at a 2009 Infinity two-door vehicle southbound on I-75, near the Bee Ridge Road Exit, at about 12:47 a.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the Infinity traveled off the roadway, entered the west grass shoulder, and overturned.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.