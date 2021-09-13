Businessman Put Up A Billboard To Help A Dog Stuck In A Shelter For 2 Years Find Her Forever Home

Animal shelters across the country have been strained in recent months, boosted by people getting rid of their “pandemic pets” as well as the many animals who lost their homes to Hurricane Ida. And, with eviction notices looming, shelters expect even more pets to wind up at their centers.

But animal allies have continued their efforts to help shelter pets find their forever homes. Case in point: A Kansas City businessman recently put up a 30-foot billboard to help a dog who has been stuck in a shelter for two years find her forever family.

“All we need is that one right person to go by, make eye contact with the billboard, and we’re saving another life,” Scott Poore tells news outlet KMBC.

Poore owns a pet-themed clothing and home goods store, Mission Driven Goods. Mission Driven Goods uses their profits to help support animal rescues across the country, so it makes since that Poore would help erect this giant billboard for the sole purpose of getting pit bull mix Sally Sue (shown below) adopted.

The brand even dedicates a lot of posts on their Facebook page to adopting pets instead of talking about their goods, as you can see in this post that features Poore and Sally:

“Mission Driven is known for creating unique ways to promote shelter pets, so we’ve gone above and beyond with our newest idea, a permanent billboard,” reads their website. “We are on a mission to find dogs who have been at the animal shelter the longest and feature them on the billboard until they find their forever home. And thanks to the billboard sponsorship by Celsius Tannery, we are ready to promote pet adoption boldly.”

Mission Driven Goods intends to make the billboard a permanent fixture on 1-35 near Mission, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. Poore says that once Sally Sue gets her perfect home, he wants to get the next deserving animal up on the billboard so they can find a forever family, too.

“The goal is to find her not just a home, the perfect home. As quickly as we do that, move onto the next shelter pet that deserves to be up there,” he said to the local news.

Sally is available for adoption via Always and Furever Pet Sanctuary in Spring Hill, Kansas. According to their description of her, Sally is 11 years old and weighs 47 pounds.

If you want to support Mission Driven Goods and their efforts to help homeless animals, check out Mission Driven Goods. Your purchase can help to give animals a better life while they are in a shelter as well as help them find a forever home!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.