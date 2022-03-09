Muniz chosen as new Florida Supreme Court chief justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Muniz will become the next chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court after a vote Wednesday by his colleagues. The court announced in a news release that Muniz will begin his two-year term as chief justice on July 1.

He will replace Justice Charles Canady, who will remain on the seven-member court. Muniz, 52, was appointed to the court in January 2019 by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Among other positions, he previously served as general counsel to former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and chief of staff to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.