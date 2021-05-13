Capitol police arrest Florida man with sword and daggers

WASHINGTON D.C. — US Capitol Police arrested a 40-year-old Florida man who was carrying a sword and six daggers near Senate office buildings.

Capitol Police say Sherman Michael Newman was seen with a sword north of the Capitol complex around 4 p.m.

According to the arrest record, “A stop was conducted in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue, NE, and during a search of the Suspect, six dirk knives were discovered. The Suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Headquarters for processing.”

Newman is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon illegally. Newman is listed as a resident of Bradenton Florida.

