AP urges DeSantis to end bullying aimed at reporter

Posted at 12:38 PM, Aug 21, 2021
NEW YORK — Twitter suspended the account of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary for violating rules on “abusive behavior” after The Associated Press said her conduct led to a reporter receiving threats and other online abuse.

The DeSantis aide, Christina Pushaw, saw her account locked for 12 hours, a Twitter spokeswoman said. Earlier Friday, incoming AP CEO Daisy Veerasingham wrote to DeSantis, asking him to end Pushaw’s “harassing behavior.” Pushaw denied trying to direct the governor’s followers to target AP’s reporter despite retweeting his article and writing “drag them” in a now-deleted post. She says she deleted the tweet because she did not mean “drag them” as a threat.

