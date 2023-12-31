Dade City man reported missing/endangered

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help to find missing Dade City man.

Dylan Richards-Reiber, 23, who was reported missing/endangered, was last seen on Dec. 31 at around 1:15 a.m., in the Colina Drive area of Dade City, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Richards-Reiber is 5-feet-3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue hoodie, a long-sleeved white shirt with a Looney Tunes design, black pants, black and white colored shoes and a large straw hat.

Richards-Reiber may be riding a red bicycle with gears and skinny tires.

Anyone with information on Richards-Reiber's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.





