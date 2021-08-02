DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza over homophobic remarks

Rapper DaBaby was cut Sunday from Lollapalooza's closing lineup following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, had been scheduled as a closing act on the final night of the four-day music festival in downtown Chicago.

Lollapalooza organizers tweeted Sunday that rapper Young Thug would perform at 9 p.m. instead.

In recent days, artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced remarks DaBaby made during a performance last Sunday at Miami's Rolling Loud Festival.

Lollapalooza said it decided to cancel his performance because it's a festival founded on diversity and respect.

This story was originally published by Newsy. Additional reporting by the Associated Press.