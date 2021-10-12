Pepsi Just Made A Cracker Jack-Flavored Soda — Here’s How To Get A Can

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Now that the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season has officially ended, Pepsi is celebrating the upcoming World Series with a special flavor aimed at the most nostalgic of baseball fans.

The new limited-edition Cracker Jack Pepsi flavor blends the iconic soda with the sweet caramel-and-peanut taste of Cracker Jack. The fun flavor comes in a specially designed box that will remind you of old-school Cracker Jack packaging and includes three packs of the popcorn snack itself and four temporary tattoos.

Unfortunately, getting a package of this new soda will not be as simple as taking a trip to your local grocery store. Cracker Jack Pepsi is only available through a sweepstakes called Pepsi x Cracker Jack #PepsiSingToScore that’s running on Twitter and TikTok.

Pepsi

To throw your name into the pot, post a video of yourself singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” with the hashtags #PepsiSingToScore and #Sweepstakes before Oct. 18 for a chance to win one of 2,000 cans. The video must be between 5 and 25 seconds long and should include you switching the word “peanuts” to “Pepsi” (i.e., “… buy me some Pepsi and Cracker Jack”).

There will also be three grand prize winners that will receive a kit with a can of the unique soda in a baseball glove, along with tickets to a World Series game.

“Pepsi is a brand with a deep legacy in sports and is an endemic part of the ballpark experience, so we thought it would only be fitting to help fans celebrate the biggest month in baseball with our latest limited-edition drop: Pepsi x Cracker Jack,” said Pepsi’s Vice President of Marketing, Todd Kaplan, in a press release.

The new Cracker Jack Pepsi is the second new flavor launch from the soda titan in less than a month. The brand also just released two nostalgic flavors to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “Grease.”

The new Cream Soda and Black Cherry flavors are part of the brand’s new Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop line. The limited-edition sodas are in stores nationwide now in both 20-ounce bottles and 12-ounce cans. The collection will be a seasonal addition to Pepsi’s lineup.

Pepsi

Pepsi has released quite a few limited-edition flavors over the years, like cinnamon-flavored Pepsi Fire, Pepsi Mango, Salted Caramel Pepsi and Pineapple Pepsi. They also created a blend of Pepsi and coffee called Pepsi Café and treated fans to a special holiday edition last year called Cocoa Cola that blended hot chocolate and Pepsi.

Coca-Cola also has a version of their soda made with coffee, plus other unique flavors like Cherry Vanilla, Orange Vanilla and Strawberry Guava and Blueberry Acai Diet Coke.

Coca-Cola

Don’t forget to enter for your chance to win a can of Cracker Jack Pepsi by Oct. 18. Sadly, there’s no diet option for anyone watching their sugar intake!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.