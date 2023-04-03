Tully’s Tails: Unique spin on a wedding tradition

TAMPA, Fla. — Cassie and John Roth are both lifelong animal rescue advocates. So, when the high school sweethearts got married last December, they wanted to switch up some classic wedding traditions to gear it more to their interests.

Instead of a bouquet or garter toss, the couple had a cat toss. Cassie and John tossed a stuffed animal cat, and whoever caught it promised to rescue a cat from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Cassie and John Roth

The person who caught it was Christina Soto, one of Cassie’s bridesmaids.

“Not only did my friend like catch the cat and intended on adopting a cat, but two other of our friends adopted cats at the wedding. So, we still get to go, like meet them and hang out with them,” explained Cassie.

The nontraditional take has received a lot of national attention from the Washington Post, The Drew Barrymore Show, and Newsweek. It all happened after the story went viral on TikTok when it was shared by FairyTale Pet Care, who helped organize the whole thing.

“It was within three or four days it hit 4 million. We just kind of stopped tracking it honestly after that,” said John.

The couple is not sure what they will do next. However, they loved every part of doing something nontraditional but good on their special day.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.

