Tully's Tails: Meet Jax

TAMPA, Fla. — Taking in an abandoned dog with special needs certainly isn't for everybody, but it's definitely for Twila Cole.

With over 23 years of animal care experience, she knew when it came to looking for another pet to add to her family, it was going to be one with special needs.

“When Jax’s story came across our plate, we're like this is — this dog needs our help,” explained Cole.

Jax is a French Bulldog that has IVDD or intervertebral disc disease. It's a genetic condition common to the breed and basically paralyzes Jax’s back legs. Cole said it took about a year to figure out what he needs, but she is determined to make Jax’s life as normal as possible.

“The wheelchair really is just for outside. So, he's not in that all of the time. And that's a lot of confusion that people have. Inside he just drags and runs around,” explained Twila.

It may have taken a little while, but Cole said the payoff, the affection her family gets back from Jax, was absolutely worth it.

“It's not always peaches and roses. Things happen, so just be committed to your pet,” said Cole.

She also said it's good to know Jax will never be homeless again because of her family.

