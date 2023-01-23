Tully's Tails: Meet Jasper and Skylee

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — Debbie Greenspan is the owner of Anna Maria Island Pup Rescue, a new rescue that started operations in 2021.

“We just are very hands-on in everything. We do everything ourselves. We don't have volunteers,” explained Greenspan.

Now Greenspan is trying to get a pair of senior dogs adopted. Jasper is a white poodle, and Skylee, who is always by his side, is a beige Chihuahua.

Greenspan told ABC Action News the pair were surrendered to the rescue because the owner was going to the hospital.

“They definitely need to stay together. And they would be a joy to have around. I mean, they're just delightful,” she said.

The VP of AMI pup rescue, Mark McConnell, is committed to finding good homes for good dogs, even if that means he is not on a golf course somewhere.

“After you retire, you think you're done. Now I'm working harder than I ever have in my life. The best part of this is that I can just brag about these guys,” he said.

All medical care will be provided for Jasper and Skylee, and Greenspan expects them to acclimate well to a new home.

But until that happens, Greenspan said the pair will stay with the foster.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.