Tully's Tails: Meet Gabby

TAMPA, Fla. — Just days after saying goodbye to previous dog, Vonda Schmidt wasn’t sure if she was ready for another dog.

She was driving down the road in Brooksville and saw the Human Society of The Nature Coast. She decided to stop in.

That was when one little puppy, Gabby, caught her eye.

Vonda said she was just going to pass and go home, but a worker told her if you do, she’ll be gone.

“Next morning, I got up and she texted me again another picture. She said she is still here. I said what do you mean. She said God saved her for you. So, God saved her, so Gabby could save me,” said Schmidt.

She believes her previous dog helped bring Gabby into her life. Gabby goes everywhere with Vonda. She even has her own car seat — and not just in the car, but on Vonda’s motorcycle as well.

