Tully's Tails: Meet Bishop

TAMPA, Fla. — Bishop, a dachshund mix, is the true definition of an underdog story.

Animals Lovers Dream Rescue was able to take Bishop into their network of foster families following his amputation.

That’s when Dina Caputa came into the picture.

Dina Caputa

“We had a two-hour meet and greet where I sat on the floor and just kind of waited for him to come to me,” said Caputa.

She added that Bishop's foster mom told her she knew he would go home with her after that moment.

Bishop shows no signs of physical disabilities.

“He runs like a champion. When we go out for a walk he runs, when he runs, I have to keep up with him,” said Caputa.

Dina Caputa

She said Bishop is her little dude and adopted her as well.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.