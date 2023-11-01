Gulfport man raises money for local animal shelter with train display

Bill Drexler recently wrote a letter to ABC Action News telling us about a unique charity event he hosted at his home.

Drexler is a collector of model trains. Several times a year, he transforms his garage into a big display for all his neighbors to see.

The goal of the event is to raise money for local charities. This time, Drexler was supporting Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

The shelter is important to him because that is where he adopted his dog Hudson a couple of years ago.

The event was a success as Drexler raised close to $1,000 for the shelter. He also collected hundreds of dollars worth of pet supplies and food.

Drexler’s next display will be his holiday display, which he will be setting up on January 2.

