Dunedin woman gives foster animals a forever home

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Many shelters in the Tampa Bay area are dealing with overcrowding, which is why fostering an animal from a local shelter is more important now than ever before.

It’s simple—you take an animal out for as little as a weekend, and it creates space for another animal to come in.

Kailey Graham from Dunedin did just that and says she proudly “failed” at fostering two dogs because she ended up adopting them. Luna and Ester are both living their best lives at Graham's home.

Although fostering is not the right fit for everyone, Graham said even if you volunteer, it doesn't have to be a huge time commitment.

“You don’t have to do two to three to four-week commitments, it can be a weekend getaway. You can do a day or two, see if it works," Graham said. "Any time getting these animals out of a shelter only helps them."

Most shelters will provide you with everything you need for the animal you are fostering. That includes food, a bed and toys.

Don't forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully's Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.