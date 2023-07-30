Watch Now
Help ABC Action News and Feeding Tampa Bay "Pack the Pantries" at local schools

One dollar can buy five meals for students and families in need.
Sean Daly
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 18:28:22-04

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News, Feeding Tampa Bay and more are teaming up this August to help "Pack the Pantries" at area schools to make sure all kids have enough food for a successful academic year.

DONATE OR DROP-OFF

Donate online on this page or you can drop-off non-perishable food items at Bay area DFCU Financial locations.

Lobby Hours:
Monday-Friday
9am-5pm


  • 1314 Oakfield Dr
    Brandon, FL 33511
  • 10824 N Dale Mabry Hwy
    Tampa, FL 33618
  • 13850 Sheldon Road
    Tampa, FL 33626
  • 4302 W Kennedy Blvd
    Tampa, FL 33609
  • 4240 Henderson Blvd
    Tampa, FL 33629
  • 300 1st Avenue South
    St. Petersburg, FL 33701
