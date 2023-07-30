TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News, Feeding Tampa Bay and more are teaming up this August to help "Pack the Pantries" at area schools to make sure all kids have enough food for a successful academic year.
Help ABC Action News and Feeding Tampa Bay "Pack the Pantries" at local schools
One dollar can buy five meals for students and families in need.
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 18:28:22-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DONATE OR DROP-OFF
Donate online on this page or you can drop-off non-perishable food items at Bay area DFCU Financial locations.
Lobby Hours:
Monday-Friday
9am-5pm
- 1314 Oakfield Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
- 10824 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
- 13850 Sheldon Road
Tampa, FL 33626
- 4302 W Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
- 4240 Henderson Blvd
Tampa, FL 33629
- 300 1st Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33701