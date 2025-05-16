Outside renovations continue on Hotel Flor

Hotel Flor was built in the 1920s and offers a glimpse of Tampa in the roaring 20s. It was the tallest building in Tampa as the Hotel Floridan.

In the 1960s, more buildings downtown started going taller.

It's recently undergone an ownership change and is now a part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection.

They've made significant changes, including renovations in just about every single inch of the hotel.

But you'll still find hints of originality.

"We definitely try to keep in tune with the history of the building opening up in the 20s, roaring 20s feel," Andrew Spicknall, general manager of Hotel Flor, said. "The decor and the history within the hotel carried that through the restoration process that was completed last year."

Paying homage to its original name, The Dan is now its restaurant, located on the ground floor.

They also have Cass Street Coffee, and both are open to the public.

"Just make it memorable. You know, they have a special event here, weddings, reunions, anything like that, that it's something that they'll never forget," Joyce Turner, director of sales, said.